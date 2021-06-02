WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 2 2021

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have eased to 20 knots or less.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have eased to 20 knots or less.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

