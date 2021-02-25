WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, February 26, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 233 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...Mostly near 6 ft early building 15 to 17 ft in the afternoon. Seas continue to build near near 20 ft Thu night. - FIRST EBB..Around 330 am Thu, with seas 9 ft. - SECOND EBB...Around 330 pm Thu. Seas near 17 feet with breakers. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather