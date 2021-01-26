WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

250 AM PST Tue Jan 26 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, east winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM

PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt and

seas 12 to 17 ft at 13 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 14 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 4 AM

PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt and

seas 12 to 17 ft at 13 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 14 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 4 AM

PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt and

seas 12 to 17 ft at 13 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 14 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 4 AM

PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 12 ft. Bar conditions rough with

breakers likely during the maximum ebb currents around 300 AM

and 300 PM today and 330 AM early Wednesday morning. The

afternoon ebb will be strong.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt and

seas 12 to 17 ft at 13 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 14 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 4 AM

PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt and

seas 12 to 17 ft at 13 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 14 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 4 AM

PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt and

seas 12 to 17 ft at 13 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 14 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 4 AM

PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10

ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM

PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt and

seas 12 to 17 ft at 13 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 14 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 4 AM

PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt and

seas 12 to 17 ft at 13 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 14 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 4 AM

PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt and

seas 12 to 17 ft at 13 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 14 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 4 AM

PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt and

seas 12 to 17 ft at 13 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 14 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 4 AM

PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt and

seas 12 to 17 ft at 13 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 14 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 4 AM

PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt and

seas 12 to 17 ft at 13 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

southeast winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 14 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 4 AM

PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PST

this morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, east winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10

ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM

PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, east winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, east winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM

PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

