SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

206 PM PST Thu Jan 21 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands

and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strongest north of the San

Juan Islands and in the main channel of the Puget Sound

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

