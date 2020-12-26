WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 27, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

238 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 12 to 14 ft with breakers likely subsiding

to 10 to 12 ft this evening. Bar conditions rough. Maximum ebb

currents will occur 2 PM today and 230 AM Sunday.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Maximum ebb currents will occur

around 145 AM and 2 PM Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 40 kt and seas 16

to 19 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 16 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 30 to 40 kt and seas

11 to 15 ft at 11 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south

winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 15 ft at 14 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...East wind 15 to 30 kt becoming west this morning.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. For

the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST

Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...East wind 15 to 30 kt becoming west this morning.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather