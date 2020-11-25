WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 26, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
254 AM PST Wed Nov 25 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Combined seas 17 to 20 feet with breakers. Bar
conditions severe. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 115
PM and 130 AM Thursday.
* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially
when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 16 to 21 ft at 17
seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 16 to 21 ft at 17
seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 16 to 21 ft at 17
seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 16 to 21 ft at 17
seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 16 to 21 ft at 17
seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 16 to 21 ft at 17
seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 12 to 15 ft at 17 seconds.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Southeasterly winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather