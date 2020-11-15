WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

301 AM PST Sun Nov 15 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Combined seas 12 to 14 feet this morning building to 16

to 18 ft this afternoon with breakers covering the bar. Bar

conditions rough to severe this morning before becoming severe

this afternoon.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Maximum ebb currents will occur around

4 AM this morning, 430 PM this afternoon and 5 AM Monday

morning. The afternoon ebb will be very strong.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt

and seas 16 to 21 ft at 16 seconds. For the Gale Watch, east

winds 25 to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Monday.

For the Gale Watch, from Monday morning through late Monday

night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have fallen below advisory criteria.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt

and seas 21 to 26 ft at 16 seconds. For the Gale Watch,

southeast winds 30 to 40 kt and seas 10 to 15 ft at 12 seconds

possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Monday.

For the Gale Watch, from Monday morning through late Monday

night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

