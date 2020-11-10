WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 11, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
259 AM PST Tue Nov 10 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 8 ft to 10 ft Tuesday, then subsiding to 6
ft to 8 ft Wednesday.
- FIRST EBB...Around 1245 PM Tue. Seas to 12 feet.
- SECOND EBB...Around 1245 AM Wed. Seas to 12 feet.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 2 PM
PST this afternoon. Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this
evening to 2 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially
when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
_____
