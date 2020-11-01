WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 2, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
300 PM PST Sun Nov 1 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt
and seas 7 to 12 ft at 16 seconds. For the Gale Watch, south
winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 11 to 14 ft at 14 seconds possible.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM to 10 PM PST
Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Monday evening through
Tuesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect elevated seas to remain in place
through the week as a series of fronts pass through the area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 PM PST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Monday to 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 4 PM PST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Monday to 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
