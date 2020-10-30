WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 30, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
128 AM PDT Fri Oct 30 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...2 to 3 feet, building to 4 to 6 feet by
Friday afternoon.
- FIRST EBB...Around 445 AM Friday. Seas to 5 feet.
- SECOND EBB...Around 500 PM Friday. Seas to 10 feet with
breakers possible.
- THIRD EBB...Around 515 AM Saturday. Seas to 7 feet.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially
when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather