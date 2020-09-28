WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

314 AM PDT Mon Sep 28 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

.IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

- GENERAL SEAS...Building to 7 to 9 ft Monday afternoon, falling

to 4 to 5 ft Tuesday night.

- FIRST EBB...Around 300 AM Monday. Seas to 6 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Around 330 PM Monday. Seas to 7 ft.

- THIRD EBB...Around 345 AM Tuesday. Seas to 13 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially

when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

