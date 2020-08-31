https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/WA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-15526623.php
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
228 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds have fallen below criteria.
