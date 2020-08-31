WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, August 31, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

228 AM PDT Mon Aug 31 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have fallen below criteria.

