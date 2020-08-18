WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
236 AM PDT Tue Aug 18 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
...ANOTHER SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East
Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this
morning. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this
afternoon to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
