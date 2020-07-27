WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 28, 2020
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
246 AM PDT Mon Jul 27 2020
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt possible.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...From this evening through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
_____
