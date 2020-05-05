WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 5, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

211 AM PDT Tue May 5 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...5 to 7 ft.

- FIRST EBB...Strong ebb around 345 AM Tuesday. Seas near 10

ft with breakers likely.

- SECOND EBB...Around 415 PM Tuesday. Seas near 11 ft with

breakers possible.

- THIRD EBB...Very strong ebb around 430 AM Wednesday. Seas near

10 ft with breakers likely.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 5 AM PDT Tuesday, then again from 1 PM

until 7 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...5 to 7 ft.

- FIRST EBB...Strong ebb around 345 AM Tuesday. Seas near 10

ft with breakers likely.

- SECOND EBB...Around 415 PM Tuesday. Seas near 11 ft with

breakers possible.

- THIRD EBB...Very strong ebb around 430 AM Wednesday. Seas near

10 ft with breakers likely.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 5 AM PDT Tuesday, then again from 1 PM

until 7 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather