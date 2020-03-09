WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 10, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
239 PM PDT Mon Mar 9 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out
10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out
10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To
60 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville
10 To 60 Nm.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 8 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Puget Sound and Hood Canal.
* WHEN...From 8 AM to 10 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
