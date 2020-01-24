WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 25, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
129 AM PST Fri Jan 24 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...Around 10 to 12 ft building to near 14 ft
Friday evening.
- FIRST EBB...Around 415 AM Friday. Seas to 15 ft.
- SECOND EBB...Strong ebb around 430 PM Friday. Seas to 17 ft
with breakers.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
_____
