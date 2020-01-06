WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
207 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Combined seas 11 to 14 feet. Bar conditions rough.
* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.
* WHEN...Maximum ebb currents will occur around 115 PM today and
145 AM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
East winds 10 to 20 knots will become southwest.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands, West
Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Central U. S.
Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands, West
Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Central U. S.
Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands, West
Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Central U. S.
Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands, West
Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Central U. S.
Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt
with seas around 15 feet at 12 seconds. For the Gale Watch
Tuesday, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 13 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Tuesday.
For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt
with seas around 15 feet at 12 seconds. For the Gale Watch
Tuesday, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 13 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Tuesday.
For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt
with seas around 15 feet at 12 seconds. For the Gale Watch
Tuesday, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 13 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Tuesday.
For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt
with seas around 15 feet at 12 seconds. For the Gale Watch
Tuesday, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 13 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Tuesday.
For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt
with seas around 15 feet at 12 seconds. For the Gale Watch
Tuesday, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 13 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Tuesday.
For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt
with seas around 15 feet at 12 seconds. For the Gale Watch
Tuesday, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 13 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Tuesday.
For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt
with seas around 15 feet at 12 seconds. For the Gale Watch
Tuesday, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 13 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Tuesday.
For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt
with seas around 15 feet at 12 seconds. For the Gale Watch
Tuesday, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 13 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Tuesday.
For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt
with seas around 15 feet at 12 seconds. For the Gale Watch
Tuesday, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 13 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Tuesday.
For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt
with seas around 15 feet at 12 seconds. For the Gale Watch
Tuesday, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 13 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Tuesday.
For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt
with seas around 15 feet at 12 seconds. For the Gale Watch
Tuesday, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 13 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Tuesday.
For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt
with seas around 15 feet at 12 seconds. For the Gale Watch
Tuesday, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 13 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Tuesday.
For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday
afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather