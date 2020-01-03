WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 4, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

230 AM PST Fri Jan 3 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...11 to 13 ft. Seas rising to 13 to 15 ft this

evening and continuing through Sat morning.

- FIRST EBB...Around 11 AM this morning. Seas to 14 ft with

breakers possible.

- SECOND EBB...Around 1045 PM Friday. Seas to 16 ft with

breakers possible.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

