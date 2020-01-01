WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, January 2, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
231 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...14 to 17 ft, easing to 12 to 14 ft Wednesday
night.
- FIRST EBB...Around 9 AM this morning. Seas to 20 ft with
breakers possible.
- SECOND EBB...Around 845 PM Wednesday. Seas to 20 ft with
breakers possible.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
