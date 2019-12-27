WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
254 AM PST Fri Dec 27 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...10 to 12 ft through Saturday.
- FIRST EBB...Around 515 AM Friday. Seas to 15 ft.
- SECOND EBB...Very strong around 530 PM Friday. Seas to 16 ft
with breakers possible.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially
when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
