WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 27, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

218 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...11 to 12 ft gradually subsiding to 9 to 10 ft

tonight.

- FIRST EBB...Around 430 AM Thursday. Seas to 14 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Very strong around 445 PM Thursday. Seas to

12 ft with breakers possible.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

