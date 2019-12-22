WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 22, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
226 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM
PST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...10 to 12 ft early this morning subsiding to 8
to 9 ft this afternoon, then 5 to 7 ft by late tonight.
- FIRST EBB...Strong ebb around 145 PM Sunday. Seas to 11 ft
with breakers.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday and then again from Noon to 4 PM
PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially
when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM
PST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...10 to 12 ft early this morning subsiding to 8
to 9 ft this afternoon, then 5 to 7 ft by late tonight.
- FIRST EBB...Strong ebb around 145 PM Sunday. Seas to 11 ft
with breakers.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday and then again from Noon to 4 PM
PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially
when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather