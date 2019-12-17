WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 17, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

303 AM PST Tue Dec 17 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM PST

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 11 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...7 to 9 ft through Wednesday.

- FIRST EBB...Around 830 AM Tuesday. Seas 10 to 12 ft with

breakers possible.

- SECOND EBB...Around 830 PM Tuesday. Seas 11 to 13 ft with

breakers possible.

- THIRD EBB...Around 945 AM Wednesday. Seas 11 to 13 ft with

breakers possible.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 11 AM PST

this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM to 11 PM

PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM PST

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM TO 11 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...7 to 9 ft through Wednesday.

- FIRST EBB...Around 830 AM Tuesday. Seas 10 to 12 ft with

breakers possible.

- SECOND EBB...Around 830 PM Tuesday. Seas 11 to 13 ft with

breakers possible.

- THIRD EBB...Around 945 AM Wednesday. Seas 11 to 13 ft with

breakers possible.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 11 AM PST

this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 7 PM to 11 PM

PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather