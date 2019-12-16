WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 16, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

252 AM PST Mon Dec 16 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM PST

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...5 to 8 ft through Tuesday.

- FIRST EBB...Around 730 AM Monday morning. Seas near 10 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Strong ebb around 730 PM Monday evening. Seas 11

to 13 ft with breakers likely.

- THIRD EBB...Around 830 AM Tuesday. Seas 11 to 13 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 AM PST Monday morning, and from 6 PM to 10

PM PST Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

