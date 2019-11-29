https://www.darientimes.com/weather/article/WA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-14870083.php
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 29, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
234 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WIND...Northeast 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
