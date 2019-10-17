WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

243 AM PDT Thu Oct 17 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* GENERAL SEAS...10 to 13 feet building to 15 to 17 feet by late

Thursday morning. Seas T14 to 15 feet Thursday night through

Friday morning.

* FIRST EBB...Around 715 AM today. Seas near 18 feet with

breakers likely.

* SECOND EBB...Around 730 PM Thursday. Seas near 20 feet with

breakers.

* THIRD EBB...Around 8 AM Friday. Seas near 17 feet with

breakers likely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

This Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected

to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather