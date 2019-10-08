WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 8, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

218 AM PDT Tue Oct 8 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WIND...West 15 to 25 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WIND...Becoming northwest 15 to 25 kt.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WIND...Northerly 15 to 25 kt.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

* WIND...Westerly 25 to 35 kt becoming northerly 15 to 25 kt later

this morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

* WIND...Westerly 25 to 35 kt becoming northerly 15 to 25 kt later

this morning.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

* WIND...Westerly 25 to 35 kt becoming northerly 15 to 25 kt later

this morning.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

* WIND...Westerly 25 to 35 kt becoming northerly 15 to 25 kt later

this morning.

_____

