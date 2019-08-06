WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 6, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

605 AM PDT Tue Aug 6 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds 20 to 30 knots will ease to 10 to

20 knots by afternoon. Winds will increase again this evening

to 20 to 30 knots. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet will subside this

afternoon then build again this evening to 3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds 20 to 30 knots will ease to 10 to

20 knots by afternoon. Winds will increase again this evening

to 20 to 30 knots. Wind waves 3 to 5 feet will subside this

afternoon then build again this evening to 3 to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather