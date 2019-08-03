WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 3, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

309 AM PDT Sat Aug 3 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have eased below advisory criteria.

_____

