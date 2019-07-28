WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 28, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

240 AM PDT Sun Jul 28 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to midnight

PDT tonight. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch

is in effect from Monday evening through late Monday night.

* WIND...West 15 to 25 knots early this morning. West 15 to 25

knots this evening. West 25 to 35 knots possible Monday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM

PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from midnight tonight to 11 AM PDT

Monday.

* WIND...West to northwest 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM to 11 PM PDT this

evening.

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM

PDT MONDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 2 AM PDT

Monday.

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM

PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from midnight tonight to 11 AM PDT

Monday.

* WIND...West to northwest 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather