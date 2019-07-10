WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 10, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
248 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds are below 20 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WIND AND WAVES...South wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4
feet. Southwest swell 6 feet with an 8 second period.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds are below 20 knots.
