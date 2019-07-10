WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, July 10, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

248 AM PDT Wed Jul 10 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds are below 20 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WIND AND WAVES...South wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4

feet. Southwest swell 6 feet with an 8 second period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

