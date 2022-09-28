WA Forecast for Friday, September 30, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Mostly cloudy;67;49;N;6;76%;13%;1 Bellingham;Clouds and sunshine;66;51;SSE;6;75%;7%;2 Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;70;52;NE;5;71%;26%;1 Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;70;48;NW;5;64%;27%;2 Deer Park;Showers around;58;49;SW;7;88%;93%;2 Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;64;53;SE;5;79%;8%;2 Ellensburg;Winds subsiding;73;50;NW;17;53%;12%;3 Ephrata;Not as warm;71;52;N;6;58%;30%;3 Everett;Rather cloudy;68;50;NNE;6;74%;13%;1 Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;70;50;NW;5;69%;13%;2 Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;65;50;S;5;78%;8%;1 Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;68;52;NW;8;75%;26%;2 Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;69;51;NNW;5;71%;21%;1 Moses Lake;Not as warm;71;49;N;7;63%;26%;3 Olympia;Mostly cloudy;70;48;W;4;71%;27%;1 Omak;Mostly sunny;74;53;SE;7;47%;18%;3 Pasco;Nice with sunshine;76;52;W;10;51%;24%;4 Port Angeles;Clouds and sunshine;66;50;W;8;70%;6%;3 Pullman;Cooler with a shower;58;49;SSW;8;83%;85%;3 Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;71;49;ENE;5;67%;13%;1 Quillayute;Remaining cloudy;65;50;N;6;84%;5%;2 Renton;Partly sunny;69;54;NE;5;68%;14%;2 Seattle;Partly sunny;67;54;NE;5;72%;14%;2 Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun;69;55;NE;5;67%;15%;2 Shelton;Mostly cloudy;70;48;WNW;6;69%;9%;1 Spokane;A couple of showers;60;51;SSW;7;80%;90%;2 Spokane Fairchild;A couple of showers;59;47;S;8;80%;93%;2 Spokane Felts;A couple of showers;60;51;SSW;7;80%;90%;2 Stampede Pass;A shower in the a.m.;52;44;NW;8;73%;59%;3 Tacoma;Clouds and sun;68;53;NNE;5;71%;13%;2 Tacoma Narrows;Sunny intervals;67;53;NNE;5;73%;13%;2 Vancouver;A passing shower;69;51;NNW;5;72%;80%;1 Walla Walla;Not as warm;69;55;SSW;11;59%;44%;3 Wenatchee;Sunshine and nice;72;53;NW;8;53%;16%;3 Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;63;52;WSW;7;80%;11%;2 Yakima;Mostly sunny, nice;76;49;NNW;7;53%;8%;4 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather