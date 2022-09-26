Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Wednesday, September 28, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Mostly sunny;79;54;SSE;5;63%;56%;4

Bellingham;Partly sunny;72;54;SSE;5;71%;60%;4

Bremerton;Partly sunny, warm;80;54;SSW;8;58%;80%;4

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;77;51;WSW;6;69%;89%;3

Deer Park;Sunny and very warm;87;47;NE;6;31%;1%;4

Eastsound;Some sun, pleasant;67;55;SSE;5;78%;61%;4

Ellensburg;Very warm;88;56;NW;5;37%;2%;4

Ephrata;Sunny and very warm;87;54;SW;7;30%;2%;4

Everett;Warm with sunshine;79;55;SSE;6;60%;61%;4

Fort Lewis;Periods of sun, warm;77;52;SW;6;62%;87%;4

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;68;54;SSW;7;69%;57%;3

Hoquiam;Areas of low clouds;65;59;SSE;8;82%;87%;2

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;75;55;NW;5;71%;88%;4

Moses Lake;Sunny and very warm;87;50;ESE;6;34%;1%;4

Olympia;Clouds and sunshine;76;52;SSW;6;66%;75%;4

Omak;Very warm;89;57;E;7;34%;1%;4

Pasco;Mostly sunny, warm;87;57;S;3;44%;1%;4

Port Angeles;Thickening clouds;67;52;NW;6;69%;83%;4

Pullman;Sunny and very warm;86;52;ESE;8;27%;3%;4

Puyallup;Partly sunny, warm;81;53;SW;6;57%;25%;4

Quillayute;Areas of low clouds;65;54;SSE;6;79%;84%;2

Renton;Clouds and sun, warm;79;56;SSW;7;58%;65%;4

Seattle;Clouds limiting sun;76;56;SSW;7;61%;66%;3

Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun;77;56;S;5;64%;61%;4

Shelton;Not as warm;75;53;SW;9;65%;89%;4

Spokane;Very warm;89;52;ESE;2;38%;2%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and very warm;86;51;SSW;6;34%;1%;4

Spokane Felts;Very warm;89;52;ESE;2;38%;2%;4

Stampede Pass;Sunny and warm;76;50;WSW;2;40%;13%;4

Tacoma;Partly sunny, warm;76;54;SW;7;64%;75%;4

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;74;56;SSW;6;69%;73%;4

Vancouver;Partly sunny;80;55;SSW;6;54%;60%;4

Walla Walla;Sunny;86;60;SE;5;29%;1%;4

Wenatchee;Sunny and very warm;85;60;WNW;5;37%;2%;4

Whidbey Island;Clouds and sunshine;64;54;SSW;6;78%;26%;4

Yakima;Warm with sunshine;87;51;WNW;5;37%;2%;4

