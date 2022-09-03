Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Monday, September 5, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Sunshine, pleasant;77;53;W;6;65%;44%;4

Bellingham;Some sun, pleasant;72;54;S;7;75%;34%;3

Bremerton;Mostly sunny;75;56;SW;10;63%;31%;5

Chehalis;Sunshine;77;52;W;6;60%;26%;5

Deer Park;Sunlit and very warm;86;49;SSW;8;34%;0%;5

Eastsound;Nice with some sun;69;56;SW;9;80%;33%;3

Ellensburg;Breezy in the p.m.;86;57;NW;12;38%;6%;5

Ephrata;Abundant sunshine;89;60;NW;8;31%;0%;5

Everett;Mostly sunny;77;55;NW;7;61%;33%;4

Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;76;54;WSW;8;63%;30%;5

Friday Harbor;Nice with some sun;69;52;WSW;7;76%;31%;3

Hoquiam;Areas of low clouds;68;56;WNW;9;84%;27%;1

Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny;79;55;NW;5;65%;5%;5

Moses Lake;Plenty of sunshine;88;60;WNW;8;33%;0%;5

Olympia;Mostly sunny;75;53;SW;8;68%;27%;5

Omak;Sunny and very warm;89;56;SSW;10;33%;2%;5

Pasco;Sunny and hot;93;60;SW;8;37%;0%;5

Port Angeles;Mostly sunny, nice;67;52;WNW;5;73%;27%;4

Pullman;Sunshine and warm;84;53;S;6;32%;0%;5

Puyallup;Mostly sunny;80;56;WSW;7;59%;30%;5

Quillayute;Cloudy, rain ending;65;51;N;11;86%;90%;1

Renton;Mostly sunny;76;58;WSW;8;62%;31%;5

Seattle;Mostly sunny;74;57;SSW;9;64%;44%;5

Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;75;59;NNE;8;65%;44%;5

Shelton;Breezy in the p.m.;72;53;WSW;11;73%;27%;3

Spokane;Sunny and very warm;88;58;S;6;33%;2%;5

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and very warm;84;53;SSW;10;35%;0%;5

Spokane Felts;Sunny and very warm;88;58;S;6;33%;2%;5

Stampede Pass;Brilliant sunshine;69;50;WNW;5;59%;29%;5

Tacoma;Mostly sunny;74;56;WSW;8;64%;30%;5

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;74;57;SW;8;70%;30%;5

Vancouver;Sunshine;82;58;NNW;5;52%;4%;5

Walla Walla;Sunny and very warm;89;63;SSE;9;28%;0%;5

Wenatchee;Sunny and very warm;87;60;WNW;8;34%;4%;5

Whidbey Island;Breezy in the a.m.;68;54;WSW;11;72%;33%;3

Yakima;Sunny and very warm;89;55;N;5;36%;2%;5

