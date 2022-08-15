WA Forecast for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Mostly sunny;80;54;NNW;5;62%;2%;6 Bellingham;Mostly sunny;77;58;ESE;7;71%;3%;6 Bremerton;Mostly sunny;82;55;NE;6;59%;0%;6 Chehalis;Mostly sunny;82;58;NNW;5;61%;1%;7 Deer Park;Sunshine and hot;94;52;NE;5;27%;0%;7 Eastsound;Mostly sunny;72;59;ESE;5;75%;2%;6 Ellensburg;Sunlit and hot;96;61;NW;8;33%;0%;7 Ephrata;Sunny and hot;96;69;NW;6;25%;0%;7 Everett;Mostly sunny;80;55;NNW;6;61%;2%;6 Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;83;57;NE;5;59%;3%;7 Friday Harbor;Mostly sunny;74;53;SW;6;71%;3%;6 Hoquiam;Mostly sunny, nice;75;59;NNW;9;72%;3%;7 Kelso-Longview;Mostly sunny, warm;85;61;NNW;8;60%;1%;7 Moses Lake;Sunny and very hot;96;62;NNW;2;27%;0%;7 Olympia;Mostly sunny, warm;85;57;NNE;5;62%;3%;7 Omak;Sunlit and very hot;99;67;N;7;23%;0%;6 Pasco;Sunlit and hot;99;59;S;3;37%;0%;7 Port Angeles;Mostly sunny, nice;74;56;WSW;7;64%;3%;6 Pullman;Sunny and hot;92;56;N;3;28%;0%;7 Puyallup;Mostly sunny;84;58;NNE;6;54%;0%;7 Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;75;56;N;6;72%;4%;5 Renton;Mostly sunny;82;61;NE;7;56%;3%;6 Seattle;Mostly sunny;78;59;NNE;7;60%;0%;6 Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;80;61;NE;5;62%;1%;6 Shelton;Mostly sunny, warm;85;54;ESE;6;63%;1%;7 Spokane;Sunny and hot;95;60;S;3;31%;0%;7 Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and hot;93;61;W;4;28%;0%;7 Spokane Felts;Sunny and hot;95;60;S;3;31%;0%;7 Stampede Pass;Brilliant sunshine;76;59;WSW;4;56%;0%;7 Tacoma;Mostly sunny;81;59;NE;5;57%;1%;7 Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;79;60;NE;5;66%;1%;7 Vancouver;Sunshine, very warm;89;63;NNW;7;50%;3%;7 Walla Walla;Sunny and hot;97;66;E;6;27%;0%;7 Wenatchee;Sunny and hot;95;68;WNW;7;31%;0%;7 Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny;68;54;WNW;7;75%;3%;6 Yakima;Hot with sunshine;96;61;NNW;4;32%;0%;7 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather