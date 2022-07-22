Skip to main content
Weather

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Sunday, July 24, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Turning sunny;75;52;NNW;6;58%;3%;7

Bellingham;Turning sunny, nice;73;55;SE;6;74%;6%;7

Bremerton;Clouds, then sun;78;53;NNE;5;63%;1%;7

Chehalis;Turning sunny;74;53;NW;5;64%;1%;6

Deer Park;Sunny and nice;87;49;NW;6;37%;6%;8

Eastsound;Turning sunny, nice;69;55;SE;5;76%;5%;7

Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;88;59;NW;16;33%;0%;8

Ephrata;Sunshine;91;66;NNW;6;28%;1%;8

Everett;Clearing;76;53;NNW;6;61%;3%;7

Fort Lewis;Clouds, then sun;77;54;NNW;4;61%;3%;8

Friday Harbor;Turning sunny, nice;70;50;S;5;72%;3%;7

Hoquiam;Misty in the morning;68;56;NW;9;75%;41%;3

Kelso-Longview;Clearing, pleasant;77;55;NW;6;66%;4%;8

Moses Lake;Plenty of sun;91;59;W;7;32%;0%;8

Olympia;Turning sunny;78;51;WNW;3;66%;4%;8

Omak;Plenty of sunshine;93;62;NNW;8;29%;8%;8

Pasco;Sunny and very warm;94;60;NW;5;33%;0%;8

Port Angeles;Turning sunny;68;53;WSW;6;68%;3%;7

Pullman;Sunny and nice;83;52;SE;5;40%;3%;9

Puyallup;Clearing;78;54;NNE;5;63%;1%;8

Quillayute;Low clouds may break;67;54;N;6;77%;4%;5

Renton;Clouds, then sun;78;59;NNE;6;56%;3%;7

Seattle;Turning sunny;75;58;N;6;62%;1%;8

Seattle Boeing;Clearing;76;59;NNE;4;63%;3%;7

Shelton;Turning sunny;77;52;WSW;6;68%;3%;8

Spokane;Plenty of sun;89;58;N;4;34%;6%;8

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and nice;86;56;N;6;37%;3%;8

Spokane Felts;Plenty of sun;89;58;N;4;34%;6%;8

Stampede Pass;Abundant sunshine;68;51;WSW;6;65%;2%;9

Tacoma;Clouds, then sun;78;57;NNE;6;61%;3%;8

Tacoma Narrows;Turning sunny, nice;76;56;N;4;68%;3%;8

Vancouver;Turning sunny;79;58;NNW;7;52%;3%;8

Walla Walla;Plenty of sunshine;89;62;ESE;9;29%;0%;9

Wenatchee;Plenty of sunshine;90;66;WNW;9;29%;2%;8

Whidbey Island;Turning sunny;65;52;W;7;77%;4%;7

Yakima;Plenty of sunshine;92;57;NNW;5;29%;0%;9

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By