WA Forecast for Monday, July 4, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A couple of showers;63;54;SE;7;55%;99%;2 Bellingham;A couple of showers;62;55;SSE;10;90%;97%;2 Bremerton;Cooler with a shower;64;53;SSW;8;78%;91%;2 Chehalis;Cloudy with a shower;67;49;WSW;6;62%;88%;2 Deer Park;A stray p.m. t-storm;74;56;ESE;7;69%;99%;4 Eastsound;Cloudy;63;55;SSW;10;82%;68%;2 Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;73;53;NW;15;60%;95%;3 Ephrata;Cooler;77;57;NW;7;59%;95%;3 Everett;A couple of showers;63;54;SE;7;65%;96%;2 Fort Lewis;A couple of showers;65;52;SW;7;71%;94%;2 Friday Harbor;Cooler with a shower;62;53;S;9;83%;85%;2 Hoquiam;Cloudy with a shower;64;55;WSW;9;77%;92%;2 Kelso-Longview;Cloudy with a shower;68;53;WNW;5;70%;83%;2 Moses Lake;Not as warm;79;56;WNW;9;60%;81%;3 Olympia;A couple of showers;66;49;SW;7;71%;93%;2 Omak;A shower and t-storm;75;59;N;7;67%;100%;3 Pasco;Not as hot;86;59;W;10;48%;88%;6 Port Angeles;A shower in the p.m.;61;52;WNW;7;78%;82%;2 Pullman;A stray thunderstorm;71;53;SSW;8;68%;75%;6 Puyallup;A couple of showers;67;52;SW;6;74%;94%;2 Quillayute;Rain and drizzle;61;53;SW;5;85%;94%;2 Renton;A couple of showers;65;54;S;8;73%;94%;2 Seattle;A couple of showers;64;55;S;8;79%;94%;2 Seattle Boeing;A couple of showers;64;55;SSW;6;80%;94%;2 Shelton;A couple of showers;64;52;SW;10;75%;94%;2 Spokane;A stray thunderstorm;76;58;ESE;5;61%;93%;3 Spokane Fairchild;A t-storm in spots;75;54;E;7;67%;90%;3 Spokane Felts;A stray thunderstorm;76;58;ESE;5;61%;93%;3 Stampede Pass;A couple of showers;52;44;WNW;4;92%;99%;4 Tacoma;A couple of showers;66;52;SW;7;76%;94%;2 Tacoma Narrows;A couple of showers;65;53;SW;7;78%;94%;2 Vancouver;A passing shower;72;56;NNW;5;61%;82%;3 Walla Walla;A t-storm around;79;57;S;10;49%;73%;6 Wenatchee;Cooler;74;56;WNW;8;62%;96%;2 Whidbey Island;A couple of showers;59;52;WSW;9;87%;96%;2 Yakima;Not as warm;77;54;NNW;6;56%;76%;3