Skip to main content
Weather

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Monday, June 13, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;A stray shower;61;49;WNW;7;46%;79%;4

Bellingham;A shower in places;62;51;SSW;7;79%;77%;3

Bremerton;A shower or two;61;47;ENE;6;71%;98%;4

Chehalis;A shower or two;60;48;WSW;7;64%;85%;4

Deer Park;Periods of sun;70;46;SSW;8;59%;98%;6

Eastsound;Clearing, a shower;62;51;SW;6;75%;77%;4

Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;67;47;NW;18;53%;44%;5

Ephrata;Periods of sun;71;50;WNW;7;41%;87%;5

Everett;A shower in spots;62;49;NW;8;55%;76%;4

Fort Lewis;A shower or two;61;47;SW;7;68%;85%;4

Friday Harbor;A shower in spots;62;49;WSW;7;71%;59%;3

Hoquiam;A shower or two;60;51;WNW;14;70%;97%;4

Kelso-Longview;A shower or two;60;49;W;8;72%;92%;4

Moses Lake;Periods of sun;73;50;W;8;48%;44%;5

Olympia;A shower or two;62;48;WSW;8;66%;85%;4

Omak;Periods of sunshine;71;53;NW;6;49%;91%;5

Pasco;A couple of showers;72;53;SW;9;53%;92%;3

Port Angeles;A shower or two;59;49;WSW;12;69%;85%;4

Pullman;Showers, mainly late;61;43;WSW;6;74%;100%;3

Puyallup;A shower or two;62;49;SW;6;66%;85%;4

Quillayute;A shower or two;59;47;WNW;8;76%;92%;2

Renton;A few showers;61;49;S;7;66%;98%;4

Seattle;A few showers;59;49;ESE;7;69%;99%;4

Seattle Boeing;A few showers;61;50;SSE;5;74%;99%;4

Shelton;A shower or two;62;47;WSW;9;69%;85%;4

Spokane;More clouds than sun;69;47;SW;6;56%;96%;4

Spokane Fairchild;Clouds and sun;67;43;SW;8;62%;96%;6

Spokane Felts;More clouds than sun;69;47;SW;6;56%;96%;4

Stampede Pass;A shower or two;48;36;W;5;85%;99%;5

Tacoma;A shower or two;60;48;SW;7;70%;85%;4

Tacoma Narrows;A shower or two;60;49;SW;7;74%;85%;5

Vancouver;Brief showers;61;52;W;8;68%;94%;5

Walla Walla;Showers;65;46;SSW;8;68%;100%;3

Wenatchee;Breezy in the p.m.;68;49;WNW;12;47%;44%;5

Whidbey Island;A shower or two;58;49;W;12;77%;92%;4

Yakima;Cooler;69;47;WSW;7;49%;44%;5

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By