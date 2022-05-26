Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Saturday, May 28, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Occasional rain;61;48;S;10;54%;98%;2

Bellingham;Downpours;60;49;S;8;81%;99%;2

Bremerton;A bit of rain;60;47;SW;12;71%;85%;2

Chehalis;A little rain;59;48;WSW;7;69%;96%;3

Deer Park;Cooler;64;42;SSW;14;61%;65%;3

Eastsound;Showers around;60;50;SW;6;72%;86%;2

Ellensburg;Windy and cooler;64;45;NW;18;54%;37%;5

Ephrata;Breezy in the p.m.;69;45;WNW;14;42%;19%;5

Everett;Occasional rain;62;48;S;11;54%;93%;3

Fort Lewis;A bit of rain;60;48;SW;9;70%;92%;3

Friday Harbor;A shower in the a.m.;60;48;WSW;7;72%;93%;3

Hoquiam;A shower;58;50;S;13;78%;97%;2

Kelso-Longview;A little rain;61;51;N;6;72%;97%;3

Moses Lake;Breezy, not as warm;70;46;W;14;44%;17%;4

Olympia;A touch of rain;60;49;SSW;9;73%;92%;3

Omak;A morning shower;72;45;S;12;45%;50%;4

Pasco;Breezy, not as warm;73;52;WSW;14;47%;39%;5

Port Angeles;Showers around;58;47;WNW;7;74%;86%;2

Pullman;Cooler;59;43;SW;13;74%;82%;3

Puyallup;A bit of rain;63;49;SW;8;70%;96%;3

Quillayute;A couple of showers;55;46;S;11;85%;98%;3

Renton;A little rain;61;50;SSW;10;67%;86%;3

Seattle;A little rain;59;50;SSW;11;70%;85%;3

Seattle Boeing;Occasional rain;61;51;SSW;11;70%;85%;3

Shelton;Occasional rain;60;47;SW;11;78%;94%;2

Spokane;Breezy and cooler;64;47;SSW;14;57%;42%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Increasingly windy;63;42;SSW;18;64%;40%;3

Spokane Felts;Breezy and cooler;64;47;SSW;14;57%;42%;3

Stampede Pass;Cooler;47;37;WNW;5;85%;95%;3

Tacoma;A bit of rain;59;48;SW;9;71%;93%;3

Tacoma Narrows;A bit of rain;59;49;SW;9;75%;92%;3

Vancouver;Occasional rain;64;52;SSW;7;65%;96%;3

Walla Walla;Showers around;65;49;S;10;63%;78%;3

Wenatchee;Breezy in the p.m.;67;48;WNW;13;44%;34%;3

Whidbey Island;A little rain;58;48;NNW;9;77%;96%;3

Yakima;Breezy in the p.m.;69;46;W;11;46%;38%;5

