WA Forecast for Monday, May 16, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Periods of rain;62;50;SSE;6;50%;99%;2

Bellingham;Periods of rain;61;50;SSE;6;88%;99%;1

Bremerton;Periods of rain;60;48;SSW;6;79%;99%;2

Chehalis;Cloudy with showers;63;48;SSW;6;86%;98%;2

Deer Park;Overcast and warmer;67;44;E;7;60%;44%;3

Eastsound;Periods of rain;58;50;SE;6;87%;99%;2

Ellensburg;A brief shower;67;47;NW;6;60%;83%;2

Ephrata;Becoming cloudy;68;46;WSW;7;54%;33%;4

Everett;Periods of rain;62;51;SSE;6;58%;98%;2

Fort Lewis;A couple of showers;61;48;SSW;5;83%;98%;2

Friday Harbor;Periods of rain;58;49;SSE;7;76%;98%;2

Hoquiam;Rainy times;58;49;SSW;12;90%;99%;2

Kelso-Longview;Showers around;65;50;S;6;80%;93%;2

Moses Lake;Turning out cloudy;73;50;NE;6;52%;26%;4

Olympia;A couple of showers;61;47;SSW;6;86%;98%;2

Omak;Showers around;63;44;SSE;7;69%;84%;2

Pasco;A p.m. t-shower;76;56;SW;6;55%;61%;3

Port Angeles;Periods of rain;57;47;WSW;4;83%;99%;2

Pullman;Showers around;70;48;SSW;11;62%;84%;4

Puyallup;Cloudy, p.m. showers;65;51;SW;5;84%;99%;2

Quillayute;Periods of rain;57;45;SSW;10;93%;99%;2

Renton;Periods of rain;63;50;SSW;5;71%;98%;2

Seattle;Rain at times;60;50;SSW;5;81%;98%;2

Seattle Boeing;Periods of rain;61;49;SSW;4;85%;98%;2

Shelton;Rain and drizzle;58;46;SSW;5;92%;99%;2

Spokane;Cloudy and warmer;69;51;S;5;61%;44%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy and milder;67;45;S;8;70%;70%;3

Spokane Felts;Cloudy and warmer;69;51;S;5;61%;44%;3

Stampede Pass;A little p.m. rain;50;38;WNW;3;86%;94%;2

Tacoma;Periods of rain;62;49;SW;5;80%;98%;2

Tacoma Narrows;A little rain;61;49;SSW;4;89%;97%;2

Vancouver;Showers around;69;54;SSW;6;69%;92%;2

Walla Walla;A p.m. t-shower;73;54;S;6;66%;70%;4

Wenatchee;An afternoon shower;64;48;WNW;7;63%;57%;2

Whidbey Island;Periods of rain;59;49;S;13;84%;96%;2

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;72;44;W;5;54%;34%;2

