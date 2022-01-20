Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Friday, January 21, 2022

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Low clouds may break;45;31;NNW;5;88%;28%;0

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;45;35;E;5;87%;13%;0

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;45;36;NE;4;88%;8%;1

Chehalis;Low clouds may break;47;35;NNE;4;75%;1%;1

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;35;28;S;5;91%;10%;0

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;46;37;NNE;0;87%;10%;0

Ellensburg;Decreasing clouds;41;22;SW;7;65%;0%;1

Ephrata;Some sunshine;38;24;N;5;72%;0%;1

Everett;Mostly cloudy;45;33;NNW;4;86%;28%;0

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;48;33;NE;2;81%;7%;1

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;45;37;N;3;83%;10%;0

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;49;36;ENE;5;84%;5%;0

Kelso-Longview;Low clouds may break;48;35;N;5;84%;6%;1

Moses Lake;Partly sunny;39;24;NE;5;79%;0%;2

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;49;36;N;3;79%;7%;1

Omak;Partly sunny;36;24;E;5;72%;0%;1

Pasco;Partial sunshine;47;29;SE;4;72%;0%;2

Port Angeles;Periods of sun;47;36;SSW;2;80%;8%;1

Pullman;Partly sunny;39;29;ESE;6;77%;4%;1

Puyallup;Periods of sun;47;31;ENE;4;90%;7%;1

Quillayute;Partly sunny;48;35;N;1;88%;27%;1

Renton;Low clouds may break;46;34;NE;4;84%;8%;1

Seattle;Low clouds may break;45;38;NE;4;82%;8%;1

Seattle Boeing;Low clouds may break;48;37;NNE;2;84%;8%;1

Shelton;Partly sunny;47;33;NNE;1;86%;7%;1

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;40;30;SSE;3;84%;9%;1

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;37;26;SSW;6;90%;6%;1

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;40;30;SSE;3;84%;9%;1

Stampede Pass;Some sun, a flurry;35;25;W;3;89%;42%;2

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;44;34;NE;3;93%;8%;1

Tacoma Narrows;Mainly cloudy;45;35;NNE;2;91%;8%;1

Vancouver;Fog in the morning;48;34;N;4;76%;6%;1

Walla Walla;Sun and some clouds;44;31;SE;8;71%;0%;2

Wenatchee;Partly sunny;38;24;NE;3;76%;1%;2

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;48;37;W;6;82%;10%;1

Yakima;Partial sunshine;44;23;NNW;3;67%;0%;2

