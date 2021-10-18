Skip to main content
WA Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Periods of sun;63;50;E;4;72%;29%;3

Bellingham;Partly sunny;61;47;NE;3;80%;28%;3

Bremerton;Partly sunny;62;47;N;4;76%;69%;3

Chehalis;Variable cloudiness;63;47;ENE;4;70%;60%;2

Deer Park;Sunny and pleasant;63;36;NE;4;62%;16%;3

Eastsound;Partly sunny;56;49;NNE;3;85%;29%;3

Ellensburg;Mostly sunny;62;40;NNW;5;57%;27%;3

Ephrata;Plenty of sunshine;65;45;NNE;6;56%;25%;3

Everett;Clouds and sun;61;49;ENE;4;75%;60%;3

Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;62;47;N;4;70%;65%;3

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;55;48;N;5;74%;29%;3

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;64;52;E;11;66%;77%;3

Kelso-Longview;Partly sunny;65;51;E;4;67%;72%;3

Moses Lake;Plenty of sunshine;66;45;NE;5;59%;26%;3

Olympia;Partly sunny;62;46;NNE;4;72%;62%;3

Omak;Sunny;66;43;NNE;6;51%;25%;3

Pasco;Plenty of sunshine;67;46;W;4;59%;27%;3

Port Angeles;Partly sunny;54;45;ESE;4;77%;69%;3

Pullman;Sunny;65;46;ESE;8;52%;25%;3

Puyallup;Partly sunny;63;47;E;4;74%;55%;3

Quillayute;Partly sunny;61;49;NE;8;69%;72%;3

Renton;Partly sunny;61;50;ENE;4;75%;57%;3

Seattle;Partly sunny;60;51;NNE;3;74%;60%;3

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;62;50;NNE;3;71%;57%;3

Shelton;Partly sunny;62;46;NE;3;72%;67%;3

Spokane;Sunny and pleasant;66;43;E;3;60%;16%;3

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny and nice;64;41;ENE;7;62%;15%;3

Spokane Felts;Sunny and pleasant;66;43;E;3;60%;16%;3

Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;52;41;ESE;6;66%;27%;2

Tacoma;Partly sunny;60;47;NE;4;77%;67%;3

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;59;48;NNE;3;76%;70%;3

Vancouver;Partly sunny;65;52;ESE;4;67%;68%;3

Walla Walla;Sunny;66;53;NE;5;49%;26%;3

Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;62;45;WNW;5;56%;26%;3

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;58;49;N;9;75%;29%;3

Yakima;Mostly sunny;64;40;NW;4;63%;28%;3

