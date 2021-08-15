Skip to main content
WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Tuesday, August 17, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Cooler;71;55;WSW;6;70%;69%;2

Bellingham;Rain and drizzle;70;57;S;11;82%;79%;2

Bremerton;Rain and drizzle;74;53;SE;6;67%;82%;2

Chehalis;Not as warm;73;58;WSW;5;61%;23%;6

Deer Park;Nice with some sun;87;57;SW;9;28%;15%;7

Eastsound;A shower or two;71;57;WSW;9;73%;80%;2

Ellensburg;Windy;84;57;NW;19;39%;14%;7

Ephrata;Not as hot;91;64;WNW;14;28%;5%;5

Everett;Cooler;72;56;NW;6;69%;76%;2

Fort Lewis;Rather cloudy;74;53;SSW;9;65%;36%;5

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;71;55;WSW;8;72%;44%;2

Hoquiam;Rain and drizzle;67;56;WNW;10;82%;61%;2

Kelso-Longview;Not as warm;76;55;WNW;5;68%;29%;7

Moses Lake;Not as hot;91;61;W;10;28%;2%;7

Olympia;Not as warm;72;52;SW;9;72%;33%;3

Omak;Not as hot;89;63;N;8;29%;29%;5

Pasco;Breezy in the p.m.;96;63;NW;11;32%;0%;7

Port Angeles;A couple of showers;66;51;W;8;77%;68%;2

Pullman;Clouds and sun;88;57;W;12;28%;4%;7

Puyallup;Not as warm;76;54;SW;7;61%;37%;5

Quillayute;Rain and drizzle;67;53;W;6;82%;64%;2

Renton;Rain and drizzle;74;57;SSW;6;65%;72%;2

Seattle;Not as warm;71;56;E;6;71%;64%;2

Seattle Boeing;Rain and drizzle;74;58;SSE;7;68%;72%;2

Shelton;Not as warm;71;51;WSW;13;73%;35%;2

Spokane;Some sun, pleasant;90;61;SW;10;27%;9%;6

Spokane Fairchild;Breezy, not as hot;89;58;WSW;15;25%;8%;7

Spokane Felts;Some sun, pleasant;90;61;SW;10;27%;9%;6

Stampede Pass;Cooler;66;44;WNW;7;72%;55%;5

Tacoma;Not as warm;72;54;SW;8;70%;39%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Not as warm;70;53;SSW;9;75%;39%;2

Vancouver;Not as warm;81;57;NNW;6;51%;26%;5

Walla Walla;Breezy in the p.m.;92;63;SW;13;26%;3%;7

Wenatchee;Not as hot;88;64;WNW;14;34%;15%;7

Whidbey Island;Showers around;66;56;W;9;74%;82%;1

Yakima;Breezy in the p.m.;91;57;WNW;10;33%;7%;7

_____

