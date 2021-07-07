Skip to main content
Weather

WA Forecast

WA Forecast for Friday, July 9, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;NW;6;54%;10%;9

Bellingham;Clouds and sun, nice;72;58;SSE;8;67%;18%;8

Bremerton;Partial sunshine;75;52;E;5;63%;3%;9

Chehalis;Clearing;70;54;WNW;5;64%;3%;9

Deer Park;Mostly sunny;90;54;ENE;6;32%;8%;9

Eastsound;Partly sunny, nice;71;57;SE;7;69%;12%;8

Ellensburg;Windy in the p.m.;90;62;NW;11;30%;6%;9

Ephrata;Sunny and very warm;92;66;NW;6;27%;6%;9

Everett;Partly sunny;74;53;NNW;6;58%;8%;9

Fort Lewis;Nice with some sun;75;53;SW;5;65%;3%;9

Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;70;52;SSW;6;70%;7%;8

Hoquiam;Partly sunny;65;56;WNW;9;77%;11%;5

Kelso-Longview;Sunshine, pleasant;73;54;WNW;5;68%;3%;9

Moses Lake;Warm with sunshine;92;64;NW;6;26%;3%;9

Olympia;Partly sunny, nice;74;52;SW;5;71%;3%;9

Omak;Sunny and very warm;94;66;N;7;28%;37%;9

Pasco;Sunny;96;63;W;5;31%;0%;9

Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;68;53;W;7;66%;3%;9

Pullman;Sunny and pleasant;85;54;N;5;32%;11%;9

Puyallup;Partly sunny;76;53;W;5;59%;2%;9

Quillayute;Low clouds breaking;65;53;W;6;78%;9%;3

Renton;Partly sunny;77;58;N;6;58%;6%;9

Seattle;Partly sunny, nice;73;56;NNE;6;63%;4%;9

Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny, nice;75;58;W;4;64%;4%;9

Shelton;Partial sunshine;71;52;WSW;8;72%;3%;9

Spokane;Sunny;91;63;S;5;30%;6%;9

Spokane Fairchild;Sunny;89;60;WSW;6;29%;6%;9

Spokane Felts;Sunny;91;63;S;5;30%;6%;9

Stampede Pass;Sunny;68;51;W;4;59%;4%;9

Tacoma;Nice with some sun;72;52;W;6;66%;3%;9

Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny, nice;71;53;SW;5;74%;3%;9

Vancouver;Sunny and pleasant;78;55;NNW;6;52%;4%;9

Walla Walla;Warm with sunshine;94;64;SSW;8;22%;2%;9

Wenatchee;Sunny;91;67;WNW;8;30%;6%;9

Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;65;54;WSW;6;72%;6%;8

Yakima;Sunshine and warm;94;61;NNW;4;27%;3%;9

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather