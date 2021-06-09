WA Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A shower in the a.m.;64;50;ESE;6;40%;64%;6 Bellingham;Partly sunny;65;49;ESE;9;62%;39%;9 Bremerton;Partly sunny;65;48;SW;8;59%;65%;5 Chehalis;Clouds and sun;64;49;SE;5;57%;66%;9 Deer Park;A passing shower;70;36;SW;10;42%;57%;6 Eastsound;Sun and clouds;64;51;N;7;64%;39%;9 Ellensburg;Windy;68;46;NW;22;35%;26%;9 Ephrata;Mostly sunny, nice;74;51;WNW;14;23%;11%;9 Everett;A shower in the a.m.;65;51;ESE;6;46%;64%;8 Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;64;48;NE;8;60%;55%;5 Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;62;49;E;7;65%;65%;9 Hoquiam;An afternoon shower;62;52;E;10;70%;74%;4 Kelso-Longview;Becoming cloudy;66;51;ENE;4;62%;65%;5 Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;78;50;NW;10;24%;8%;9 Olympia;Mostly cloudy;65;48;NE;7;61%;56%;6 Omak;Partly sunny;75;48;W;9;29%;8%;9 Pasco;Partly sunny, breezy;78;50;NW;15;30%;11%;9 Port Angeles;A little a.m. rain;59;47;SE;4;69%;67%;5 Pullman;Breezy with some sun;64;42;S;16;46%;29%;10 Puyallup;A passing shower;66;49;ENE;6;56%;80%;4 Quillayute;A morning shower;61;49;SE;7;71%;81%;4 Renton;Partly sunny;66;51;SE;7;53%;55%;6 Seattle;Clouds and sun;64;52;S;8;56%;55%;6 Seattle Boeing;Clouds and sun;66;52;SSW;8;58%;55%;5 Shelton;An afternoon shower;64;48;NNE;11;64%;75%;5 Spokane;Breezy in the p.m.;70;47;SSW;12;36%;12%;7 Spokane Fairchild;Breezy with some sun;69;43;W;16;34%;8%;9 Spokane Felts;Breezy in the p.m.;70;47;SSW;12;36%;12%;7 Stampede Pass;A stray shower;49;40;W;7;71%;72%;8 Tacoma;Clouds and sun;62;49;SSE;7;61%;70%;5 Tacoma Narrows;Clouds and sunshine;62;49;NNE;9;67%;66%;5 Vancouver;Becoming cloudy;68;54;SE;5;50%;69%;5 Walla Walla;Partly sunny, breezy;71;51;SSE;15;35%;11%;9 Wenatchee;Partly sunny, breezy;71;51;WNW;16;30%;18%;9 Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;61;51;NNE;8;70%;39%;7 Yakima;Turning cloudy;73;51;NNW;10;28%;30%;9 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather