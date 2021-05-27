WA Forecast for Saturday, May 29, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;A passing shower;63;41;NNE;6;46%;59%;5 Bellingham;Spotty showers;62;45;SSE;8;69%;64%;5 Bremerton;Spotty showers;63;43;NNE;5;66%;64%;4 Chehalis;Some sun, a shower;63;44;NNW;5;54%;55%;5 Deer Park;A morning shower;66;31;SSW;10;48%;42%;5 Eastsound;Spotty showers;61;47;SE;7;72%;62%;5 Ellensburg;Windy;66;41;NW;22;42%;15%;9 Ephrata;Partly sunny;71;45;WNW;13;30%;5%;9 Everett;Spotty showers;63;43;N;6;55%;67%;5 Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;64;43;N;8;64%;61%;3 Friday Harbor;Spotty showers;61;45;SW;7;69%;62%;5 Hoquiam;Spotty showers;57;43;NNW;11;76%;61%;6 Kelso-Longview;A passing shower;65;45;N;5;67%;56%;4 Moses Lake;Partly sunny, nice;76;41;NW;10;29%;3%;9 Olympia;Warmer with a shower;65;45;NW;8;62%;56%;3 Omak;Spotty showers;70;43;NW;8;35%;61%;6 Pasco;Some sun, pleasant;77;44;NW;10;34%;3%;9 Port Angeles;Spotty showers;57;44;WSW;11;71%;61%;3 Pullman;Partly sunny;61;39;SE;13;51%;18%;6 Puyallup;Spotty showers;65;42;NE;6;63%;61%;4 Quillayute;Spotty showers;56;43;N;7;76%;61%;2 Renton;Spotty showers;64;44;NNE;6;59%;61%;4 Seattle;A passing shower;62;46;NNE;5;63%;57%;4 Seattle Boeing;Spotty showers;64;47;NNE;6;66%;62%;4 Shelton;Spotty showers;63;45;SSW;11;66%;60%;4 Spokane;A morning shower;66;42;S;11;43%;44%;4 Spokane Fairchild;Breezy;65;38;S;15;44%;18%;5 Spokane Felts;A morning shower;66;42;S;11;43%;44%;4 Stampede Pass;Spotty showers;46;33;W;7;87%;62%;8 Tacoma;Spotty showers;62;44;NNE;6;62%;60%;4 Tacoma Narrows;Spotty showers;61;45;NNE;7;71%;61%;4 Vancouver;Spotty showers;66;47;NNW;5;57%;61%;5 Walla Walla;Breezy in the a.m.;69;46;SE;11;43%;6%;7 Wenatchee;Breezy in the p.m.;68;46;WNW;15;34%;13%;9 Whidbey Island;A passing shower;59;46;W;12;71%;58%;6 Yakima;Periods of sun;73;42;NNW;9;33%;7%;9 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather