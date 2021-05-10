WA Forecast for Wednesday, May 12, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Arlington;Mostly sunny;68;46;NNE;6;49%;5%;7 Bellingham;Clouds and sun;64;50;SSE;5;61%;6%;7 Bremerton;Mostly sunny;70;47;NE;7;56%;7%;8 Chehalis;Mostly sunny;70;46;NW;6;51%;10%;8 Deer Park;Mostly sunny, nice;72;36;E;6;41%;26%;8 Eastsound;Partly sunny;61;50;SE;3;73%;8%;7 Ellensburg;Sunshine and nice;75;48;NW;10;30%;1%;8 Ephrata;Sunshine, pleasant;75;52;WNW;5;26%;0%;8 Everett;Mostly sunny;67;48;NNE;6;53%;5%;7 Fort Lewis;Mostly sunny;70;46;NNE;6;52%;6%;8 Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;62;47;SSW;4;65%;8%;7 Hoquiam;More clouds than sun;61;47;NW;9;74%;11%;3 Kelso-Longview;Nice with sunshine;74;47;NNW;7;55%;5%;8 Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;80;49;SE;5;30%;0%;8 Olympia;Mostly sunny;71;47;NNW;5;53%;5%;8 Omak;Mostly sunny;75;48;NNE;8;30%;4%;8 Pasco;Mostly sunny;80;46;ESE;3;31%;0%;8 Port Angeles;Turning cloudy;61;48;WSW;5;60%;11%;7 Pullman;Nice with sunshine;68;45;ESE;7;35%;0%;8 Puyallup;Mostly sunny, nice;72;46;NNE;6;51%;6%;8 Quillayute;Cloudy;61;46;NNW;6;70%;14%;2 Renton;Sunshine and nice;70;49;NE;7;53%;5%;8 Seattle;Mostly sunny;67;49;NNE;7;56%;7%;8 Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny;68;51;NNE;6;53%;7%;8 Shelton;Mostly sunny;72;45;SW;5;58%;8%;8 Spokane;Mostly sunny;72;44;SE;5;33%;5%;8 Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;70;43;SSW;7;32%;2%;8 Spokane Felts;Mostly sunny;72;44;SE;5;33%;5%;8 Stampede Pass;Clouds and sun;56;40;WSW;3;53%;9%;8 Tacoma;Mostly sunny;69;47;NNE;6;54%;7%;8 Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;67;48;NNE;5;57%;7%;8 Vancouver;Mostly sunny, warm;76;49;NNW;6;47%;4%;8 Walla Walla;Mostly sunny, nice;74;51;ESE;5;34%;2%;8 Wenatchee;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;W;8;29%;0%;8 Whidbey Island;Sun and clouds;59;50;W;7;72%;8%;7 Yakima;Mostly sunny, nice;77;48;NNW;4;27%;1%;8 _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather