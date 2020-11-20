WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Saturday, November 21, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Periods of sun;50;33;E;5;77%;27%;1
Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;51;37;NE;4;78%;29%;1
Bremerton;Partly sunny;49;35;NNE;5;83%;44%;1
Chehalis;Partly sunny;52;39;SSE;4;68%;1%;2
Deer Park;Partial sunshine;39;24;NNE;4;78%;2%;2
Eastsound;Becoming cloudy;49;41;NE;2;88%;31%;1
Ellensburg;Partial sunshine;44;27;ESE;4;77%;4%;2
Ephrata;Partly sunny;42;30;N;6;76%;1%;2
Everett;Periods of sun;50;36;ESE;4;76%;27%;1
Fort Lewis;Periods of sun;50;34;ENE;3;95%;30%;1
Friday Harbor;Becoming cloudy;49;40;NE;5;83%;30%;1
Hoquiam;Inc. clouds;50;39;E;7;89%;31%;2
Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sun;51;34;N;3;84%;27%;2
Moses Lake;Partly sunny;44;27;NNE;6;67%;1%;2
Olympia;Periods of sun;49;33;NE;4;87%;30%;1
Omak;Partial sunshine;39;30;SE;4;84%;3%;2
Pasco;Partly sunny;45;29;WNW;4;76%;0%;2
Port Angeles;Inc. clouds;48;37;E;3;81%;30%;1
Pullman;Partly sunny;42;29;ESE;7;66%;0%;2
Puyallup;Periods of sun;50;33;ESE;4;83%;30%;1
Quillayute;Turning cloudy;50;40;ENE;3;79%;36%;1
Renton;Partly sunny;51;39;E;5;76%;30%;1
Seattle;Partly sunny;50;41;NE;5;72%;30%;1
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;51;38;ENE;2;77%;30%;1
Shelton;Inc. clouds;49;34;E;3;91%;30%;2
Spokane;Partly sunny;43;27;N;1;77%;2%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;39;26;E;4;93%;1%;2
Spokane Felts;Partly sunny;43;27;N;1;77%;2%;2
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;37;28;E;2;85%;2%;2
Tacoma;Partly sunny;49;40;NE;5;79%;30%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Periods of sun;48;37;NE;3;82%;30%;1
Vancouver;Partly sunny;51;34;ENE;6;73%;27%;2
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;47;30;ESE;4;63%;0%;2
Wenatchee;Partial sunshine;40;30;N;3;84%;3%;2
Whidbey Island;Inc. clouds;52;40;NE;6;76%;30%;2
Yakima;Partly sunny;45;27;NNW;3;68%;4%;2
_____
