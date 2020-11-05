WA Forecast for Friday, November 6, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Arlington;Clouds and sun, cool;50;34;N;5;65%;14%;2

Bellingham;Plenty of sunshine;52;35;NNW;10;66%;8%;2

Bremerton;Decreasing clouds;52;34;N;10;60%;17%;2

Chehalis;Rain and drizzle;51;33;NNE;7;75%;57%;2

Deer Park;Periods of rain;51;31;N;7;67%;87%;1

Eastsound;Plenty of sunshine;49;39;NW;12;78%;9%;2

Ellensburg;Mainly cloudy;55;32;NW;12;55%;8%;2

Ephrata;Winds subsiding;55;32;NNW;17;45%;8%;1

Everett;Partly sunny;50;36;NNW;6;63%;14%;2

Fort Lewis;Decreasing clouds;52;34;ENE;9;87%;36%;2

Friday Harbor;Plenty of sun;51;40;NNW;8;54%;8%;2

Hoquiam;Rain and drizzle;53;36;NE;7;70%;59%;2

Kelso-Longview;A little a.m. rain;53;35;NNW;7;81%;63%;2

Moses Lake;Cloudy;56;31;N;12;42%;13%;1

Olympia;Decreasing clouds;52;31;ENE;7;73%;36%;2

Omak;Winds subsiding;52;31;NNE;15;45%;1%;2

Pasco;Cooler with rain;54;36;WNW;10;77%;72%;1

Port Angeles;Mostly sunny;51;33;S;5;57%;9%;2

Pullman;Showers around;51;38;W;6;85%;87%;1

Puyallup;Decreasing clouds;51;34;NE;7;73%;36%;2

Quillayute;Mostly sunny;53;36;NNW;10;58%;7%;2

Renton;Periods of sun, cool;51;39;NNE;8;66%;17%;2

Seattle;Decreasing clouds;51;40;N;8;61%;17%;2

Seattle Boeing;Decreasing clouds;54;38;NNE;8;66%;17%;2

Shelton;Partly sunny;53;32;S;4;75%;17%;2

Spokane;Periods of rain;52;36;NE;5;73%;87%;1

Spokane Fairchild;Occasional rain;51;33;NNE;11;80%;87%;1

Spokane Felts;Periods of rain;52;36;NE;5;73%;87%;1

Stampede Pass;Cloudy and cool;40;29;W;3;82%;27%;1

Tacoma;Decreasing clouds;50;37;NNE;9;68%;36%;2

Tacoma Narrows;Decreasing clouds;49;38;ENE;10;70%;36%;2

Vancouver;A little a.m. rain;53;34;NNW;8;74%;64%;1

Walla Walla;Cooler with rain;50;40;SSW;7;87%;88%;1

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;52;32;WNW;10;56%;2%;2

Whidbey Island;Mostly sunny, breezy;52;39;NNW;15;67%;12%;2

Yakima;Cloudy;55;28;NNW;8;50%;27%;1

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather